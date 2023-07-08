Lithuania unilaterally closed the Medininkai border crossing on the Belarusian border. This was announced on July 8 by the Border Committee of Belarus.

“Today at 13:00, the Lithuanian side unilaterally stopped the registration of persons and vehicles at the Medininkai checkpoint (opposite the Kamenny Log checkpoint). We emphasize that the Belarusian side is ready to carry out the passage of persons and vehicles, ”the statement says, published in Telegram channel border committee.

The Belarusian government has blamed the aggravation of the situation and the formation of queues on the Lithuanian side. Drivers were advised to take alternative routes.

Before that, on July 3, the Lithuanian government restricted the transit of 57 groups of goods through Russia and Belarus. The list mainly includes products with microelectronics and semiconductor components. The restriction will be in effect for about a year.

On June 29, it was reported that more than 550 trucks were waiting in line to leave Belarus for Poland and Lithuania. Also, about 240 passenger cars have accumulated at the border.

A day earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus opened a criminal case against Lithuania on the fact of violation of international law regarding refugees. It was sent to the Investigative Committee for preliminary investigation.

In the summer of 2021, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland faced illegal migration from the territory of Belarus. In this regard, in Lithuania in early July, an emergency situation was declared at the state level, and they also began to install a wall. The Latvian authorities have introduced a state of emergency due to the influx of illegal migrants. Also, the construction of a fence on the border with Belarus was announced in Poland.