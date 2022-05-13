Interview with the Swedish coach, double ex of viola and Sampdoria between present and amarcord: “Linked to both but I spent more time in Genoa and Doria in Serie B would be a great pain for the Sampdorians”

Genoa – Five Sampdoria seasons, from 1992 to 1997, from Gullit to Veron, with Mancini at the top, a winning Italian Cup and fun football. But before that, two more years of Viola, from 1987 to 1989, with a young Baggio reborn after a knee crack, Borgonovo’s goals and a Uefa pass caught with Pruzzo’s last sharp.

