The Giro d’Italia is one of the three great stage races in world cycling. Colombia has won the title twice: Nairo Quintana won the 2014 edition and Egan Bernal was the champion last year.

This year’s edition started with six Colombian cyclists in the lot. The one with the most options to fight for the general classification, Miguel Ángel López, withdrew due to physical problems, aggravated by a fall. Santiago Buitrago, Iván Ramiro Sosa, Diego Camargo, Fernando Gaviria and Harold Tejada remain in competition.

This is the prize that the Giro champion wins

The test, in this 2022, has a prize pool of 1.5 million euros. The champion of the race will take home 265,000. The second has a prize of 133 thousand and the third, 68 thousand.

However, the cyclist who wears the pink leader’s jersey receives 2,000 euros for each day that he has it in his possession.

The wearers of the leader’s shirts in the other classifications (the Maglia Azzurra for the mountains, the Ciclamino for the points classification and the white one for the best youngster) receive 750 euros for each day they wear it.

As for the classification by points, the one who adds the most for each stage receives 700 euros and the winner of that modality will take 10,000 euros. The second will have 8,000 and the third, 6,000.

For its part, whoever finishes first in the mountain classification will win 5,000 euros. The organization also delivers 700 euros to the cyclist who scores the most points in each fraction.

The best young person in the race, in a classification in which only runners aged 25 or younger are taken into account, will win 10,000 euros.

The first ten of each fraction receive a prize

The winner of each stage of the Giro gets a prize of 11,010 euros and the first ten of the fraction also receive money, proportional to the position in which they finish.

