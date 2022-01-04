Christian posts a video in which he thanks for the many expressions of affection after the great scare of last June. Soon it will be known which team he will resume from

That life for Christian Eriksen is really turning to normality after the great scare of last June is confirmed by a video posted by the Dane himself on his Instagram profile in which he told his emotions in front of the many demonstrations of affection from all over the world. following cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark-Finland.

Dead 5 minutes – “It was great that many people felt like a desire to write to me or send me flowers – explains Eriksen in an interview in Danish -, this had an impact on many people, and they felt the need for my family and I to know. . This made me very happy. At the hospital we kept telling me they got flowers for me, it was weird because you don’t expect people to send you flowers because I was dead for five minutes. It was something amazing, but it was kind from everyone. It was a help for me to receive all these good wishes. And people keep writing to me. I thanked the people I met, the doctors, my family and all the fans who sent me thousands of letters, emails and flowers, or whoever met me on the street. Thank you for the support. “

Inter – Christian’s agent Martin Schoots recently explained that his client will soon return to play and revealed that Inter wanted to continue together: “It had nothing to do with Christian’s personal circumstances. that have existed for decades and are valid for everyone. As a result, I knew already a few days after the European event that Italy was a dead end and that we had to talk to our lawyers in Italy. The future? Christian is ambitious, you know to be healthy. But I think he should be the first to talk about his ambitions and that’s what he will do very soon. “

January 4, 2022

