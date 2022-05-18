Always at the center of the news, he started from a petrol pump in Mariglianella and ended up representing Antognoni, Baggio, Trezeguet, Batistuta, Maicon, Caniggia, Eranio, Dirceu, Diaz, Carnevale …
The news of the maxi seizure of 7 million euros of properties and that of the accusation of having evaded the Italian tax authorities for eight years declaring annual revenues of less than 5,000 euros but earning almost 13 million more, suddenly brings Antonio Caliendo back to a territory that has already frequented in the past, on the border between legality and a less transparent gray area and closer to border-line conduct.
