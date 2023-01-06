After several weeks of preparation, Club América will return to official activity this Saturday, January 7, when the cream-blue team debuts in the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament. The Eagles achieved super leadership last semester, but stayed in the semifinals. For this championship, the team led by Fernando Ortiz will seek to transcend and reach the grand final of Mexican soccer.
América will debut against Querétaro this weekend in a duel that will take place at the Azteca Stadium. On paper, the Azulcremas seem far superior and everything indicates that they could easily add their first three points of the tournament, however, the Gallos Blancos will look to surprise.
The ‘Tano’ Ortiz had two doubts regarding his debut in the Clausura 2023. Both Emilio Lara and Luis Fuentes were not confirmed to play against the Queretaro squad. However, the Argentine strategist declared at a press conference that both defenders, vital for the operation of the Águilas’ low team, could have minutes in the first game of the season.
“Both are available, some with more minutes and others with fewer minutes. I have the team in mind, but not defined, they are under consideration to start on Saturday”
– Fernando Ortiz in conference
Both players were in doubt for the start of the Clausura 2023 because they were injured. Fuentes reportedly had an injury for several months and had to undergo ankle surgery at the beginning of December.
In the case of Emilio Lara, the young defender who surprised at the 2022 Opening suffered a broken rib in a friendly duel. The 20-year-old could have minutes in the duel between América and Gallos Blancos.
