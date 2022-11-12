The PSV Eindhoven suffered a unexpected defeat in the Phillip’s Stadium before him A-Z Alkmaar by 0-1 that separated him from the leadership in the eredivisie of the Netherlands what now happens to hands Feyenoord who still has to play his game on the fourteenth day against Excelsior.

Romário received a well-deserved tribute from PSV EFE

The team led by Ruud Van Nistelrooyrival of Seville on the Europe Leaguefaced the session at the top of the overall table and the duel against A-Z Alkmaar encouraged by the tie Ajax from Amsterdam to the Emme.

But he was surprised PSV Eindhoven -with Erick Gutiérrez only in the first half- for the goal of the Greek Vangelis Pavlidis after receiving a ball from the Swedish Jesper Karlson. It was not redone. Precipitate surrounded the team of Pascal Jansen but was unable to score. The VARin the final stretch, annulled a goal to Cody Gakpo that would have meant the equalizer.

The Farmers did not take advantage of their status as local EFE

defeat leaves the PSV third. On goal difference, the Feyenoordwith one game less, goes to the first place and the Ajax to the second. All with 30 points.