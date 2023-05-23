Erdogan’s statements came during an interview with the Turkish government network “TRT”, hours after the candidate who came third in the Turkish elections, Sinan Ogan, announced that he would support Erdogan in the face of the opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, during the run-off.

Operations against the Kurds continue

Erdogan said that “the withdrawal of the Turkish army from northern Syria will constitute a security weakness.” He added, “Our operations against terrorist organizations are continuing, and we will not back down from that.”

The Turkish president had said in press statements a few days ago that his forces are in Syria to combat terrorism, stressing that he is open to meeting the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, if the latter agrees to fight the Kurdish People’s Protection Units in northern Syria, which Ankara considers an extension of the Workers’ Party. Banned Kurdistan.

These statements may hinder the ongoing talks between Ankara and Damascus to restore relations after years of estrangement due to the civil war.

Syria requires the full Turkish military withdrawal from Syrian territory to restore relations with Ankara to normal.

However, these statements may be satisfactory to Ogan and his base of supporters, which see combating terrorism as a red line, referring to the Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

repatriation of refugees

On the refugee issue, Erdogan said: “We are working to return the refugees safely within a short period.”

Erdogan’s statements regarding the refugees came hours after Ogan announced that he would support him in the second round of the Turkish presidential elections scheduled for May 28.

During a press conference in Ankara, Ogan stressed the need to deport refugees from Turkey, considering the matter a matter of national security.

He stressed the importance of having a timetable for returning refugees to their countries.

It seems that Erdogan, with his recent statements on refugees, is trying to court Ogan’s base of ultra-nationalists.

defensive file

Regarding the defense file, Erdogan said: “Our projects in the field of defense industries aim at stability and independence.”

He added, “The West is attacking us because we make our own weapons and ammunition.”

Ogan had also spoken in his press conference about the importance of the continuation of the Turkish defense industries.