I know what you are thinking, they are going to increase my speed but the price is going to go up, well no. On this occasion, the Infinitum plans will have a higher speed of service, but only for some plans that include calls.

Through its official page, the landline and internet service provider announced the new speeds that users of four packages will have:

50 megabytes increases to 60 megabytes – $389 MXN per month

60 megabytes increases to 80 megabytes – $435 MXN per month

200 megabytes increases to 300 megabytes – $649 MXN per month

500 megabytes increases to 750 megabytes – $999 MXN per month

This is the second time that Telmex has increased the speed of its service in a period of time that slightly exceeds one year. It is worth mentioning that the “internet only” packages will not undergo any changes, although they received a speed increase last year.

Telmex has recently lost several clients and this may be one of the strategies implemented to retain users. To check any other offer from this provider, you can visit their Official site where they can also see if they have another contracted extra that they are not taking advantage of, such as Claro Video and Paramount+, which many people are unaware are already included in their service.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: At the moment Telmex is still my option, I feel that they offer me the best speed and price and although there are times when I would like to change providers, I must admit that the times I have had problems have been solved in a very short time.