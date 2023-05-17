The first round did not result in a winner after the three candidates failed to reach 51% of the vote, which made it necessary to go to the run-off.

Experts and analysts who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” indicated that President Erdogan’s chances appear to be the strongest in the run-off, after the opposition alliance failed to win the elections in the first round as they had planned, but the competition will be very strong, because each party retains its full chances. In the second round, which seems open to all possibilities.

Tense rivalry

Turkish political analyst, Nasir Senki, says:

The second round will witness an intense struggle, and despite the existence of a 5% difference between Erdogan and Klechdaroglu, the two sides will prepare their equipment to enter the second round, and logically, President Erdogan appears to be the closest by virtue of his progress in the first round.

Erdogan’s promises seem more realistic than the promises of his rival Kılıçdaroğlu, but there are several factors that will control the outcome of the second round, including the position of Sinan Ogan, who received 5% of the votes and is considered the captain’s egg in the second round. Each party wants to obtain his support.

The loss of the Nation Alliance in the parliamentary struggle, and the delay of their candidate behind Erdogan will undoubtedly affect them psychologically, and there is a shake in confidence among the supporters of the Republican People’s Party, who were looking forward to winning in the first round, and there is a state of anger within the party circles.

There is a state of euphoria within the Justice and Development Party after achieving the parliamentary majority and progressing in the presidential elections, but there is fear among them about the voters’ inaction and indolence in going to the polls in the second round.

The chances of Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish political analyst, Jawad Gök, says that outwardly it seems that Erdogan is closer to winning, but the opposition must hold on to its chances of winning, and they must believe in their ability to win and organize their ranks again and follow the electoral campaign, and at that time things will be inconclusive and the opposition may be able to win .

Senki also stressed that the opposition did not throw the handkerchief and did not receive it, and it will continue to mobilize in the second round, which will be heated.

Sinan Ogan’s position

The two analysts agreed on the importance of obtaining the support of the losing candidate, Sinan, to outweigh the winner in the second round, but he has several conditions: