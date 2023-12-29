Equality | The migration of well-educated people to new areas in Helsinki is already visible in a recent study

In addition to value areas, well-educated people are now concentrated in new areas in Helsinki.

Very educated people are still occupying new areas in Helsinki. Educated people are no longer only in the well-known high-value areas of Helsinki, but educated people are taking over completely new, previously less popular areas such as Länsi-Pasila and Roihuvuori.

At the same time, the line of inequality runs more and more clearly between different residential areas.