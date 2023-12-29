In Buinaksk, unknown persons set a second arson at the railway station

Unknown persons committed a second arson of railway equipment at the Buinaksk station in Dagestan. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, everything happened on the night of Wednesday, December 27. The attackers opened the relay cabinet, filled it with gasoline and set it on fire. Police arriving at the crime scene found a six-liter plastic container next to the equipment, in which unknown persons had brought fuel.

Investigators opened a criminal case into the arson under Article 205 (“Terrorist Act”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to it, arsonists face up to 20 years in prison.

The first arson at a railway station in Dagestan occurred on the night of November 27 at the same station. Then the damaged relay cabinet burned out completely, and a few meters away the security forces found a plastic bottle with gasoline residues.