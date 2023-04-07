Juve Under 23, in group A, wins against Sangiuliano City and returns to success after three games

Twelve matches in this Thursday’s schedule, with two advances for group A and all of group B (the rest of the third last day on Saturday).

Group A — Juventus Next Gen, in Seregno, beat Sangiuliano City by a measure and regained a success that had been missing for three games: Cerri’s opening goal was decisive and sufficient, first as owner in Serie C for Primavera jewel Kenan Yildiz. “We could have closed it earlier – commented the Juventus coach Massimo Brambilla -, but winning helps to win and thus we gain self-esteem in view of Tuesday evening”. In fact, the return of the Coppa Italia Serie C final is scheduled for 11 April: at Menti, it will start again from the success (2-1) of Vicenza in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium. In reality, Dan Thomassen’s team did not arrive at the big appointment in the best way: in fact, on the Pergolettese field it finished 0-0, thanks to a couple of great saves by goalkeeper Soncin.

Group B — The summit changes properties again: in front of everyone there is Reggiana again, which this time does not stick in front of its fans and overtakes Fermana (4-2). A victory that is worth the plus 2 counter overtake on Entella, bogged down at 0-0 at Porta Elisa by a solid Lucchese. 180′ from the end of the regular season, Aimo Diana’s team – who had been in first place alone from November until last weekend – are thus back in control of their own destiny, despite the awareness of having to arrive necessarily in front of Entella with which is at a disadvantage in direct confrontations. The Mapei-Città del Tricolore match was immediately directed by Nardi’s brace (twice with his right foot on the far post), Jacopo Pellegrini also scored (in double figures) and Guglielmotti to make Fermana’s goals useless, which he had shortened earlier with May and then with Fischnaller. Entella, now, must also watch their backs for second place. In fact, the Ligurians have only two points of advantage over Cesena, overwhelming (6-1) on the field of a San Donato Tavarnelle already projected into the playouts: Adamo scored and then Corazza from a penalty, Calamai shortened, but then the black and white avalanche fell with Stiven Shpendi (newly contracted), Bumbu’s brace and Silvestri’s last goal. In fourth place is always Piero Braglia’s Gubbio, who came out with a point (2-2) from the complicated away match against Siena: Vazquez (goal and assist) and Bontà had overturned Riccardi’s Juventus lead, Disanto scored the final draw on Orlando’s winning through ball. Carrarese returns from Sassari with one point (1-1): the one with Torres is the third draw in the last four for Dal Canto’s team, which arrived thanks to the third consecutive goal by the Albanian Bozhanaj in response to the Sardinian advantage by Diakite ( 9 in the league). See also Modena makes 14 in a row and points to Reggiana. Tris Cesena. Bari and Palermo leave again

The games — Pontedera, overcoming Montevarchi with one goal in each half (2-0, Benedetti and Guidi), hits the record for points (56) in its history among professionals and rises to sixth place. Montevarchi, last, has a foot and a half in D but is arithmetically kept alive by the two-point penalty that arrived just this afternoon in the Imolese area due to delayed Irpef payments. Imolese who, taking the field a few hours after receiving the news, also lost away (1-0, Pucciarelli) in the direct match in Pesaro (winning debut for Banchieri on the Vis bench). Rimini and Fiorenzuola draw 1-1 and extend their absence from victories, which lasted 7 and 13 games respectively: Romagna’s advantage at the start with Delcarro who then also hits the crossbar, deserved equal guest with Bondioli half an hour into the second half. Second consecutive success of Olbia, which mortgages direct salvation by passing (3-2) on the Recanatese field, however arithmetically saves: Sardinians ahead twice with the punishment of the eternal Emerson (42 years old) and the penalty of Ragatzu, always achieved from Giampaolo and da Sbaffo before the decisive leap again from Ragatzu (brace that takes him to 18 points, top of the scorers classification shared with Corazza). In the playout area, a significant blow from Alessandria, who hadn’t won in five games: the 3-0 round against Ancona bears the signature of Sylla, who wins the penalty converted by Galeandro (De Santis sent off) and then scores his personal double . See also Juve, Iling is not enough: Ierardi-Jimenez, Vicenza wins 2-1 at the Stadium

April 6, 2023 (change April 6, 2023 | 23:51)

