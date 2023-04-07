L’announcement officer of Trine 5: Clockwork Conspiracy it would be by now imminent: according to well-known leaker billbil-kun, the game will be presented in less than a week with a trailer that will include gameplay sequences.

billbil-kun himself unveiled Trine 5: Clockwork Conspiracy a few weeks ago, in February, and as we know it’s a very reliable sourcewho has hit them all right so far: this will hardly be his first mistake.

In announcing the imminent reveal, the leaker provided some extra information on the game, which apparently will be available in versions PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Oneand will be sold digitally at price of €29.99.

The curiosity remains to understand how the traditional ones cooperative mechanics of the series will be enriched with this new episode, destined to arrive a few years after the release of Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince.