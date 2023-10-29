Sanremo, the policeman filmed while clocking in his underwear wins the trial

He was filmed while he was playing in his underwear, now he wins the case and can go back to work. The labor section of the Court of Appeal of Genoa has annulled the disciplinary dismissal measure against a policeman from Sanremo (Imperia) who ended up on trial following the Stachanov operation of the Financial Police on the alleged absenteeism of the employees of the Municipality of Sanremo.

In addition to having to “reintegrate the worker into the workplace”, we read in the sentence, Palazzo Bellevue was sentenced to pay “as compensation for damages, the overall remuneration from the day of dismissal to the day of actual reinstatement, deducting the amount received for carrying out other work activities”. Within 40 days, explains Repubblica, he will have to decide whether to return to uniform or whether to accept a severance pay and continue with his new job, maintenance of condominiums.

We are talking about around 250 thousand euros, from which the amounts earned over the years by the former policeman who had opened a workshop as a “handyman” will have to be deducted. Accused of fraud and unfaithful clocking-in, the man had hit the headlines because he was immortalized by the Fiamme Gialle video cameras while he was clocking in in his underwear.

He became a symbol of absenteeism, explains Repubblica, but he won on appeal: “I proved my innocence after eight years of suffering and after too much evil: I was not the monster they thought, but a worker”, he declared.

Subscribe to the newsletter

