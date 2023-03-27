The Portimao slag

24 hours have passed since the conclusion of the Portuguese GP, the first round of the very long 2023 MotoGP season, and the main topic of all discussions is still the behavior of Marc Marquez. The Spaniard from Honda has officially communicated that he will not take part in the Argentine Grand Prix due to the injury suffered in the accident he himself caused during the initial stages of the Portimao race in turn 3. On the occasion, the eight-time world champion completely got the braking times wrong, first hitting Jorge Martin and then ramming the innocent Miguel Oliveira. For this maneuver the #93 received a penalty of two long lap penalties which, however incredibly, given his forfeit at Termas de Rio Hondo, he will never have to discount.

Marquez in the viewfinder

For many of Marquez’s colleagues, the accident that occurred in Lusitania seems to have become the drop that overflowed the vase of patience. All the riders – and also the team managers outside the Honda world – lined up in a compact manner against the attitude of the centaur from Cervera, judged irresponsible and dangerous. No one held back in front of the microphones and there were many direct attacks on the Catalan, who is certainly not new to extreme maneuvers that end up endangering the safety of other motorcyclists. But maybe it’s there that makes even more effect scene that was seen in the back-podiumwith Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Vinales protagonists.

The back podium

In fact, the top three finishers of the Portuguese Grand Prix chatted among themselves as usual while reviewing the images of the race. But soon the attention of the trio was captured by the ‘show’ set up by Marquez in the first two laps: first the contact with Bagnaia at the start, then the near accident with Jorge Martin and finally the ‘strike’ against the unfortunate Martin (always him) and above all Oliveira. A ‘performance’ that the three have analyzed among themselves in a rather harsh way.

The dialogue between the pilots

The riders review Marquez’s two initial contacts, at the start with Bagnaia and then with Martin.

Vinales: “Look, look, incredible.”

Vinales: “Mother of God”.

Bagnaia: “After that he did the same…”.

The images switch to showing the fearful bang of turn 3, in which Marquez overwhelms Martin and Oliveira.

Vinales: “Look now”.

Bezzecchi: “No no no”.

Bezzecchi: “F**k poor Miguel…”.

Vinales: “Come on holy shit”.

Bagnaia: “What bad luck [riferendosi a Oliveira]. Yes but…”.

Vinales: “”Uuuh mother of God”.

Bezzecchi: “We hope you are well [Oliveira]”.

Bagnaia: “Two laps in a row like this…[riferendosi a Marquez]”.