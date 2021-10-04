After a long wait, Epic Games Store is preparing to officially launch the achievement system, officially unveiling the arrival date of this feature, along with a lot of information on integration into games. A similar system was launched about a year ago, which will be added to the new experience points.

In July of this year we told you about the possible introduction of trophies, which officially come under the name of objectives which will give players experience points, based on the difficulty of a given action. We won’t have to wait long as this new feature will be introduced next week, with a small list of games that support it.

As also reported in the official blog, Initially, experience points will only be available in a limited number of games, with then the integration to other titles during the year. The list is currently the following:

Rocket League

Hades

Pillars of Eternity

Humankind

Zombie Army 4

Defense Grid

Plus the PC platform has also disseminated information regarding the amount of experience points released, which divide the objectives into four categories.

Bronze = 5-45 XP

Silver = 50-95 XP

Gold = 100-200 XP

Platinum = 250 XP

⭐️ Achievements (Almost) Unlocked ⭐

️

Next week, we’ll be rolling out the new Epic Achievements system! Learn more here: https://t.co/WYME9mS17x – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 4, 2021

Developer goals are also named, introduced a year ago, which will not disappear but will be integrated into this new system, so as to maintain the progress made. In addition, the connection with other platforms is also explained, especially for games like Rocket League:

About a year ago, we launched developer-only goal tools called “developer goals”. Those goals are wholly owned by the developers and are managed by them. This new Epic objective system, on the other hand, offers extra benefits for players, aligning with the objective systems found on other consoles. In the coming months we plan to make this new system available to all developers on the Epic Games Store.

The arrival date for the Epic Games Store achievements is set for next week on a small section of games, which will be expanded over the course of the year.