As usual, you have the option to add the game to your Epic Games Store library by 5pm tomorrow . Once it has been claimed, the title in question will be yours forever, within the digital library, without any type of limit or additional cost. Just open the official launcher and reach the free games section, or download it at this address .

Let's continue with the daily gifts of Epic Games Store a much appreciated Christmas initiative by the platform: from now on it is possible to download the free video game December 30, 2023 which is Saints Row .

The new Saints Row

Saints Row still presents some rather brilliant situations

Saints Row is the reboot of the series of the same name, or a action sandbox characterized by a large freely explorable map full of activities to carry out. In this case, the action is centered in Santo Ileso, a lively fictional town in the Southwestern United States where crime is rampant and where a group of young friends embark on their illegal adventure to conquer the top from scratch.

The aim of the game is therefore to found the Saints company and become its boss, fighting against other gangs such as Los Panteros, Idols and Marshall with the support of his companions Neenah, Kevin and Eli.

The game structure is close to that of the original, but the reboot presents a rather different and less “extreme” characterization than what was seen in the previous chapters, as well as obviously a decidedly more advanced technical framework. You can get to know him better in our review of Saints Row.