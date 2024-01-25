As per tradition, the title in question will be redeemable for free on the Epic Games Store from 5pm next Thursday. You can do it directly from the store client or at this address .

It was announced on free game from the Epic Games Store next week. From February 1, 2024 you can download Doors: Paradox for free.

Doors: Paradox offers many puzzles

Made by Snapbreak, Doors: Paradox is a 3D puzzle game where players must find their way out in a series of mysterious and surreal scenarios. To do this we will have to carefully analyze these settings in search of hidden clues and solve various puzzles whose solution is often not at all obvious. The game features a total of 58 doors with puzzles spread across 13 unique realms.

