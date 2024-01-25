Porsche Motorsport has revealed the liveries and crews for the 911s that will be fielded by the Manthey team at the start of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season.

The two GT3-Rs in the 992 version will be the assault on the newly created LMGT3 Class under the banner of Manthey EMA and Manthey Pure Rxcing, thanks to the collaboration between the three companies that gravitate around the Weissach brand.

The GT World Challenge Australia Champion, Yasser Shahin, will share the wheel with Morris Schuring and the official Richard Lietz in the yellow-black Porsche #91 with 'The Bend' branding on display to sponsor the Australian track. .

“I can't wait to compete in the WEC season, I have always appreciated endurance racing and I believe it offers the greatest challenges and opportunities for a driver. Competing with Manthey and Porsche is truly a privilege and every driver's dream, I have I got along very well with Manthey and his way of managing a racing team,” says Shahin.

“Representing Bend Motorsport Park and EMA Motorsport on the world stage will be fantastic. However, it will not be easy: the level and driving shifts in the WEC will be physically demanding. The new circuits and new tires increase the difficulty and challenge, but the Our WEC driver lineup is fantastic.”

“We have a fabulous mix of speed and consistency: Richard is an experienced endurance driver and Morris is coming off an outstanding season in the Carrera Cup. So I think our line-up is extremely strong, we have excellent chemistry between the drivers and everyone doesn't They can't wait to start the season.”

Schuring is also beaming: “This will be my first participation in the WEC, not to mention endurance racing; I want to learn as much as possible, but also to demonstrate what I am capable of. I expect an extraordinary season for GT racing: we have a new class brand with nine different manufacturers, which will create extraordinary races.”

“Our driver line-up is unique and strong. We get along well together and saw great potential during testing. I am particularly looking forward to participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in my first endurance season – it's a dream come true to do so with Manthey it is even more extraordinary. I am very proud and grateful to be driving for this amazing team and would like to thank Manthey EMA for giving me this opportunity.”

Lietz will instead have to take the two rookies by the hand, as a veteran of the WEC world: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to compete in the WEC with Manthey EMA. I believe that GT3 racing will receive an even greater boost thanks to the World Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and it's fantastic to be part of it.”

“It will certainly be exciting, but also challenging to succeed, but together with Manthey, with whom I have celebrated several successes in the past and know many members of the team, I am looking forward to the task. We will do our best and hope to fight for the podium and for one or two victories”.

The #92 which maintains the white-yellow that Pure Rxcing also had last year in GTWC Europe will be captained by Klaus Bachler, ready to support Alex Malykhin and Joel Sturm with his experience.

“I can't wait to start the 2024 WEC season and I am very proud to drive for Manthey PureRxcing – comments Bachler – We have a great package and a great driver line-up. We have big goals and we will give everything to have a great year” .

“The calendar promises many exciting races, including Sao Paulo, where I was in 2014 when the WEC last took place. But I am particularly looking forward to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and, of course, the first race in Qatar in March”.

Malykhin is also happy: “We expect exciting battles for the title, therefore it is important to give our all in every race and especially in Le Mans to get as many points as possible in the championship. The management of the new Goodyear tires will also play an important role” .

“Klaus, Joel and I are very different drivers, which ensures that our lineup is well balanced. We demonstrated this in 2023 with the best results achieved by Pure Rxcing and we hope to continue on this path this year too.”

Sturm is equally excited: “I can't wait to face the next WEC season, my expectations and those of the whole team are high, we all want to win the championship. But of course it will also be a great challenge for us, because the WEC is one of the strongest endurance series in the world.”

“But with Manthey we have one of the best GT teams behind us, which knows how to win, as it has demonstrated in the recent past with victories at Le Mans and the DTM title. I am therefore very confident that we will achieve a strong performance this year.”

“I am also very happy to be able to race with Klaus and Alex with the same driver line-up as last season. I am particularly looking forward to participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, my dream has always been to race there. Special thanks to Pure Rxcing and to Edgar for trusting me again this year.”

The word then passes to the top management of the team, starting with Nicolas Raeder, CEO of Manthey Racing: “After the years spent together with Porsche in the FIA ​​WEC, we are pleased to have found two strong collaborators in EMA Motorsport and Pure Rxcing to return to the series” .

“Our aim is clear: we want to build on the basis of our successes and compete for victories and the championship. With 18 cars, the LMGT3 grid promises exciting racing and a close fight for the title, we are delighted to participate in the inaugural season of LMGT3 in the WEC and eager to see what this year has in store for us. I think our team is very well prepared and everyone is very motivated; we hope to demonstrate this from the start.”

Edgar Kochanovsky, owner of Pure Rxcing, adds: “We have put a lot of effort into 2023, both as a team and as drivers, to get to this stage. Each stage has been important and we have learned many things, so our expectations for the season This year's WEC are naturally very high.”

“The goal is clear: to give our all every time we hit the track and win the championship. Driver training is a crucial part of endurance racing, so finding three of them so hungry, talented and willing to work is an important task a day today.”

“Working with Manthey was a natural progression, we both share the same racing philosophy and that is important. And of course I am very proud that the work of our drivers and team has not gone unnoticed. A big thank you to Manthey Racing for its trust”.

Patrick Arkenau, Racing Manager at Manthey Racing, echoes this: “It's fantastic to be back in the WEC after a year's absence and we're looking forward to the new challenges. For example, the move from the LMGTE PRO to the PRO-AM Class. At the same time, we are also very happy to have two promising driver lineups.”

“We expect to compete for the championship, with both cars, but Le Mans is also one of our priorities. We are also excited to see how the whole procedure works regarding the Balance of Performance, because this is also a first for us”.

“The engine power will instead be regulated via the drive shaft, as is the case in the Hypercar category. This is also a very interesting topic for us.”

Alistair MacDonald, CEO of The Bend Motorsport Park, comments: “The Bend Motorsport Park is proud to be the primary brand of the #91 car for the upcoming Manthey EMA season in the WEC, and to showcase itself around the world. award-winning, world-class track visited by over half a million people every year.”

“The park is unique in that it brings all motorsport disciplines under one roof and The Bend's 7.77km GT Circuit is the longest permanent circuit in the Southern Hemisphere. We believe this is a fantastic opportunity for The Bend and we wish Team Manthey EMA and the #91 drivers the best of luck.”