Epic Games has revealed what the free game from the Epic Games Store that we will be able to redeem on March 28th: Islets. As always, we will have a chance to reclaim the game and make it ours forever. Let's see what it's about.

Islets is a metroidvania designed for those who don't want to stress too much. As Iko we will have to venture inside hand-painted flying islands, receive letters from strange characters and face dangerous monsters.

We will also have to bring the floating islands, thus merging the maps. Iko will also have the ability to create surfaces and platforms to overcome dangerous areas. Obviously there will be various power-ups hidden in the world that will allow us to find various secrets.

THE recommended system requirements I am: