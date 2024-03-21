Genoa. First Blucerchiata Easter at the Gaslini Institute for Sampdoria president Matteo Manfredi. The key shareholder of the Sampdoria club participated in the traditional appointment at the pediatric hospital with the managers Fiorella, Mancini and Legrottaglie and with the team, led by coach Andrea Pirlo. “These are important days that Sampdoria did and will certainly do – explains the president – ​​indeed I assure you that this type of activity will be carried out with ever greater intensity, firstly because we learn a lot in these days and then because, as far as we can, We owe a lot to our community.”

Manfredi then took stock of the situation, starting from the postponement of the signature of the “deadly” agreement to close the dispute with Massimo Ferrero and Gianluca Vidal: “If you are referring to the agreement made with the old ownership, the postponement of the signatures is linked only to a technical detail – he confirmed – the agreements were reached in front of the judge of the Court of Milan, now we are waiting for the final formalities. Now we have to move on, it shouldn't be an alibi that we started with these difficulties but rather it should encourage us to always give more, off the pitch and in every match. Our project started on May 30th, we must no longer look back, the project must now begin to bear fruit and mature”.

Regarding the advent of possible new investors, Manfredi reiterates that “possible investors often make themselves heard, as I continue to reiterate, Sampdoria is an important asset of international sport and Italian football. The day there are no investors interested in an asset of this type that will be the real news.”

Sampdoria at Gaslini for the Blucerchiata Easter

Sampdoria comes from three victories in a row which have allowed them to celebrate Easter in the playoff zone, in 7th place. “Move up the rankings again? The objective is always to improve to raise the bar – Manfredi reiterates – we cannot be satisfied, it is time to do more”. The return of players like Borini helps: “Fabio has the ability to make a difference but we need everyone even those who have found less space, Pirlo is able to enhance the whole team as he is already doing. Andrea, Borini and everyone must make a difference every Sunday. Pirlo already has a contract for next year too, he was a point of reference when the team was in difficulty and he certainly is today, he has the ability to be our guide to achieve our goals”.

The Blucerchiati president praises the support of the fans: “The fans are commendable, I expected a lot but this demonstration of affection is a surprise every Sunday at home and away. What we have done for the last few days (the mini season tickets for the last 4 races at Ferraris ed.) is a call to arms, we want even more, we need it, we are waiting for them at Marassi”