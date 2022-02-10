After making today’s free PC game available, Epic Games Store also announced what the free video game will be February 17, 2022. This is Brothers: A tale of two sons.

Brothers: A tale of two sons is a cooperative game by Starbreeze Studios AB, made by Josef Fares, now very famous for It Takes Two which won the GOTY at The Game Awards 2021 and sold 5 million copies.

Brothers: A tale of two sons

There Description official reads: “A dying man. His two sons, desperate for a cure for their father, have only one option left. They must embark on a journey to find and recover the Water of Life, relying on one on top of the other to survive. One must be strong where the other is weak, brave where the other is afraid and both must behave like true brothers. ”

Tell us, what do you think of the free game on February 17, 2022? Finally, we remind you that you can find all the details on today’s one here.