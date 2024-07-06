With these last words Sweeney refers to the fact that Apple is creating delays for the Epic Games Store trial approval that the company will be able to share with a limited number of users for testing, before publishing the official version of the digital store. One user points out that it usually takes a maximum of two days to get an approval for a TestFlight and Sweeney confirms that from his point of view, it also seems that Apple is deliberately creating problems.

Tim Sweeney CEO of Epic Games, revealed via Twitter that “The Epic Games Store iOS app has now been approved by Apple and development has resumed. Now, regarding this 9-16 day delay in getting the TestFlight app approved…”

As we reported, Apple has recently refused to publish the Epic Games Store on iOS in Europe. In record time, however, everything was re-approved .

What Happened Between Apple and Epic Games Recently

If you are new to the topic, you need to know some recent facts to understand the whole situation. Yesterday, July 5, Epic Games revealed that “Apple has our request was rejected twice of notarization of the Epic Games Store, arguing that the design and placement of Epic’s “Install” button is too similar to Apple’s “Get” button and that our “In-App Purchases” label is too similar to the App Store’s “In-App Purchases” label.”

“We are using the same conventions of naming “Install” and “In-App Purchases” used in popular app stores across multiple platforms, and we’re following standard button conventions in iOS apps. We’re just trying to build a store that mobile users can easily understand, and disclosing in-app purchases is a regulatory best practice that all stores follow these days.”

“Apple’s refusal is arbitrary, obstructive and in violation of the DMAand we have shared our concerns with the European Commission. Barring further obstacles from Apple, we are ready to launch Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU in the next two months.”

It seems that as soon as Epic Games’ criticisms became public, they had an effect. It should be noted, however, that for the moment the Epic Games Store is only planned for iOS, since iPadOS does not yet allow the presence of rival stores.