Even the store of Epic Games has opened to self-publishing. Paying $100, the same amount requested by Valve to access the service, it will then be possible to insert a game into the library Epic Games Store. Operation is very similar to that of Steam Directintroduced by Valve in 2018, and it will definitely give a big shake to the number of games available on the launcher.

However, there are some differences between the two services. The guidelines of Epic Games appear to be less stringent than those of Steam, but at the same time there are two basic rules, which Valve does not impose on its users. In fact, to be placed on the Store Epic the game must not contain pornographic elements and, in the case of multiplayer titles, the cross play with the other stores present on pc.

The service of Epic Games also supports the cross play Between pc And Consulthanks to the technology used for Fortnite, but this is not a strict rule that developers will have to respect. The only doubt concerns the way Epic intends to advertise the products developed by its users. At the time of the introduction of the service, Valve highlighted the titles published by independent developers on its store, making sure that every player could discover games that they would never have known otherwise. As known, the store of Epic Games it does not make use of any algorithm useful for channeling users towards the games most similar to their tastes. So how will players discover new titles published by subscribers?