Gerard Piqué can’t find peace of mind. The former Barcelona player, who has tried to focus on the King’s League project, continues to go ‘to the wall’ due to the controversies that have surrounded his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla.

The world champion in 2010 has covered several tabloid covers this week due to Shakira’s decision to travel to the United States with her two children, Milan and Sasha.

Apparently, as reported by specialized media, the former player and his parents did not agree with the idea of ​​​​the Barranquillera. And, as if that were not enough, the alleged disappointment of Clara Chía Martí, his new partner, was leaked due to the first public images taken by the ‘paparazzi’.

Now, the straw that broke the camel’s back came: Núria Tomás, his ex-girlfriend, appeared. And she did it to answer questions about Shakira and Clara Chía.

Piqué’s ex-girlfriend speaks

More than a decade after his break with Piqué, the Spanish actress and businesswoman Núria Tomás was once again asked about the now former player.

During a business promotion event, Tomás was questioned about the separation of Shakira and ‘Geri’.



“When there are feelings involved, each one takes it in their own way. I’m nobody to give an opinion, I don’t dare, I don’t know Shakira, I haven’t had the opportunity to ask her”answered Tomás, very prudently.

Later, the ‘Europa Press’ reporter chose to ask about Clara Chía Martí.

“I can’t tell you anything but women have to help each other and be one”answered.

In this regard, the aforementioned medium commented: “What seems not to share is that Shakira has charged against Clara Chía”.

Tomás asked not to talk about it anymore. In fact, to date Piqué hasn’t done it either.

