Russia-Ukraine war, the Municipality of Tarcento does not want to host refugees

The center-right junta of Tarcento, municipality in the province of Udine, says “no” to the reception of refugees from Ukraine in municipal housing. The opposition, after having presented two motions which were rejected, speaks of “unprecedented shame”. The center left asked to put three municipally owned apartments available to people fleeing the war but, as reported by the Press, the center-right junta argues that “the apartments should be sold rather than given to refugees”.

Riccardo Prisciano, the only one elected on the list who supported his candidacy for mayor in October, speaks of an alternative plan by the majority. Should the Municipality be obliged by the Prefecture to accept the Ukrainian refugeesa Civil Protection dormitory would be made available to them in the industrial area of ​​Tarcento.

Tarcento, gold medal for civil valor for the management of the 1976 seismic events, is 70 kilometers from the Tarvisio pass, through which most of the Ukrainians who go to Italy transit. In fact, more than a thousand people have settled in the Region since February 24, doubling the numbers of the Ukrainian community. To ensure support for refugees, the Region is looking for temporary hotel beds, which seem to be insufficient.

