World.- In the ephemeris of this January 24 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: 1969, the UN Security Council adopts a resolution that includes Spanish as a working language.

What are the ephemeris of January 24?

1600.- The Dutchman Sebald de Weert, in command of the ship Geloof, discovers three islands that he baptizes as Sebaldinas and that would later be called Malvinas.

1939.- An earthquake destroys the city of Chillán, in Chile, and causes 30,000 deaths.

1958.- British and American scientists announce that a controlled nuclear fusion has been achieved.

1966.- A Boeing 707 crashes on Mont Blanc causing the death of its 117 occupants.

1984.- Apple launches its first Mac computer, the Macintosh 128K, which includes a graphical interface and mouse.

1986.- NASA’s Voyager 2 probe approaches the planet Uranus and discovers ten hitherto unknown moons.

1992.- Agreement between the presidents of Bolivia, Paz Zamora, and Peru, Alberto Fujimori, to convert the Peruvian port of Ilo into a free zone for Bolivia.

.- First free presidential elections in Mauritania, which are won by President Muauiya Uld Taya.

1994.- A Maltese oil tanker explodes and breaks in two with 23,000 tons of crude oil 530 kilometers from Hong Kong.

nineteen ninety five.- Russia launches, for the first time, a Kosmos-3M carrier rocket with three satellites, one Russian, one American and one Swedish.

2002.- The former Lebanese minister Eili Hobeika, leader of the Christian militias and considered one of those responsible for the massacres of Sabra and Chatila (1982), dies in an attack in Beirut.

2003.- Peace is agreed in the Ivory Coast.

2008.- The French bank Société Génerale announces that one of its operators has caused the entity a fraud of 4,900 million euros.

2011.- 37 people die and 180 are injured in a terrorist attack at the Domodedovo airport in Moscow, claimed by the Chechen Islamist guerrilla.

2015.- At least 30 dead in an artillery attack on the city of Mariúpol, in Ukraine.

2017.- The Iraqi Prime Minister, Haidar al Abadi, announces the liberation of the eastern part of the city of Mosul, which was in the hands of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

2018.- The Brazilian Justice ratifies, and increases to 12 years, the sentence against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for corruption.

Read more: How to backup on WhatsApp to WhatsApp Plus?

2020.- Bolivia suspends relations with Cuba.

Who was born on a January 24?

1776.- Theodor Hoffmann, German short story author.

1915.- Robert Motherwell, American painter.

1916.- Rafael Caldera, former president of Venezuela.

1941.- Neil Diamond, American singer-songwriter.

1953.- Moon Jae-in, president of South Korea.

1961.- Natassia Kinski, American actress.

1987.- Luis Suárez, Uruguayan soccer player.

Who died on a January 24?

1920.- Amadeo Modigliani, Italian painter.

1965.- Winston Churchill, British conservative statesman.

1967.- Oliverio Girondo, Argentine poet.

1983.- George Cukor, American filmmaker.

1994.- Yves Navarre, French writer, Goncourt Prize 1980.

2003.- Giovanni Agnelli, Italian businessman, Fiat tycoon.

2012.- Theo Angelópulos, Greek film director.

2016.- Marvin Minsky, American scientist, pioneer of artificial intelligence.

2017.- Butch Trucks, American musician.