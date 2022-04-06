World.- In the ephemeris of this April 6 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1994, the plane in which the presidents of Burundi, Ciprien Ntaryamira, and Rwanda, Juvenal Habyarimana, were traveling, was shot down in an attack that triggered the genocide of Rwanda, in which 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus died in just one hundred days.

On the same date, but in 2002, the acclaimed Mexican actress Silvia Derbez dies at the age of 70 in Mexico City. She stood out in several films of the Cine de Oro and worked in different soap operas.

What are the ephemeris of April 6?

1814.- Proclamation of King Louis XVIII of France.

1830.- Joseph Smith founds in New York the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, better known as the Mormon Church.

1896.- The first Olympic Games of the Modern Era are inaugurated in Athens.

1909.- The American explorer Robert Edwin Peary reaches the North Pole.

1914.- Signing of a treaty between Colombia and the US which restores diplomatic relations between the two countries.

1917.- The United States declares war on Germany in the First World War.

1936.- A hurricane causes 429 deaths and 1,727 injuries in the state of Mississippi (USA).

1938.- The chemist Roy J. Plunkett discovers Teflon in a laboratory of the DuPont company in Texas (United States).

1943.- The first edition of Saint-Exupéry’s “The Little Prince” is published in France.

1959.- Armed Survey of Cerro Tute in Santa Fe de Veraguas (Panama). Twenty young revolutionaries face the National Guard to overthrow Omar Torrijos.

1965.- Launched the Early Bird, the first commercial communications satellite.

1972.- President Allende vetoes the constitutional amendment that requires the approval of Congress to carry out expropriations in Chile.

1983.- Comandante Ana María, Salvadoran guerrilla and founder of the FMLN (Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation), was assassinated in Nicaragua.

1985.- Bloodless coup in Sudan. Defense Minister General Ad Dahab dismisses Mohamed al Numeiri, president of the country for sixteen years.

1987.- Pope John Paul II arrives in Buenos Aires on a six-day visit to the main Argentine cities.

1991.- Persian Gulf War: Iraq accepts resolution 687 of the UN Security Council on ceasefire.

1992.- The civil war begins in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

1998.- France and Great Britain ratify the Total Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

2002.- The Mexican actress Silvia Derbez dies in Mexico City at the age of 70.

2004.- The Lithuanian Parliament dismisses President Rolanda Paksas, accused of violating the Constitution.

2005.- The two opposing sides in the war conflict in the Ivory Coast agree to the end of the war.

– Kurdish leader Jalal Talabani is elected president of Iraq.

– Prince Rainier of Monaco dies at the age of 81 after a long illness.

2009.- More than 300 fatalities after the earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale that hit the Italian region of Los Abruzzo (center of the country).

2014.- Luis Guillermo Solís, elected president of Costa Rica.

2016.- The Dutch reject in a referendum the association agreement signed between the EU and Ukraine.

2020.- The US State Department announces the designation of the Russian Imperial Movement as a global terrorist organization, the first time it includes a white supremacist group in this category.

Who was born on an April 6?

1483.- Rafael, Italian painter and architect.

1926.- Ian Paisley, British politician.

1928.- James Watson, American biochemist, Nobel Prize in Medicine 1962.

1929.- André Previn, German musician nationalized American.

1963.- Rafael Correa, Ecuadorian politician.

1965.- Juan Mayorga, Spanish playwright.

1977.- Nacho Vigalondo, Spanish filmmaker.

1982.- Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Spanish actor.

Who died on an April 6?

1520.- Raphael, Italian painter.

1528.- Alberto Dürer, German painter and engraver.

1835.- José Agustín Caballero, Cuban independence leader.

1838.- José Bonifacio de Andrada, hero of Brazilian independence.

1971.- Igor Stravinsky, American composer born in Russia.

1992.- Isaac Asimov, American scientist of Soviet origin.

nineteen ninety six.- Greer Garson, American actress born in Ireland.

2000.- Habib Bourguiba, Tunisian politician.

2007.- Luigi Comencini, Italian film director.

2013.- José Juan Bigas Luna, Spanish film director.

2014.- Mickey Rooney, American actor.

2016.- Merle Haggard, American singer and songwriter

2018.- Jacques Higelin, pioneer of French rock.