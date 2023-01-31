Enzo Jeremías Fernández He is living a dream from which he never wants to wake up. The Argentine midfielder, just 21 years old, has just been crowned world champion with the Argentine team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting in Lionel Scaloni’s team, and receiving the award for the best Under 21 in the tournament.
As if this were not enough, and logically and expectedly, many top clubs in Europe appeared with the aim of taking it away from Benfica as soon as possible, and after several twists and turns, the institution that was the winner was Chelsea from England, which plays in the highly competitive Premier League.
When it seemed that the bid was going to be between Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madridthe London team attacked and disbursed more money than the termination clause stipulates: €127 million (the clause was 120).
The talks between Benfica and Chelsea advanced and Enzo, emerged from River Plate and with a step in Defense and Justice, has already agreed on his contract until 2027: The “Millionaire” will receive about 30 million euros for having 25% of the footballer’s fileso the River Plate institution will also smile at the economic benefit that will enter its coffers.
In the next few hours, the midfielder who started Qatar 2022 as a substitute and quickly earned his place based on removing, distributing and shooting from medium distance, will travel to England to join the London cast, where he dreams of making history.
