Cairo, Tel Aviv, Ramallah (Al Ittihad, agencies)

Cairo put forward an initiative to stop the current escalation in the Palestinian territories, while Washington renewed its rejection of any steps that undermine the two-state solution. Yesterday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a meeting with the heads of the Egyptian intelligence services, Abbas Kamel, and the Jordanian, Ahmed Hosni.

This came according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, which stated that “Kamel and Hosni conveyed a message of support and solidarity from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King God II.”

She added, “The message affirmed Egypt and Jordan’s support for President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine and its people, and their keenness on security and stability in the region.”

In turn, the Palestinian President stressed the importance of continuing coordination with the Egyptian and Jordanian sides.

According to the sources of Al Arabiya, Cairo conveyed the Palestinian Authority’s messages to the Israeli side, and Egypt called on Israel to stop the escalation without any conditions.

The sources added that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gave a number of demands to the director of Egyptian intelligence to transfer them to the Israeli side, on top of which is stopping the military escalation in the West Bank, stopping arbitrary arrests and demolishing homes.

According to the sources, Cairo will send a security delegation to Tel Aviv to discuss stopping the escalation and to convey the requests of the Palestinian Authority and the messages of the Palestinian factions. Egyptian officials called on Tel Aviv not to expand the escalation to the Gaza Strip and other Palestinian cities.

According to the sources, Tel Aviv asked for a deadline to respond to the Egyptian demands made by Cairo regarding stopping the current escalation, and Egypt is now waiting for a response.

The sources added that Tel Aviv links the cessation of escalation with the cessation of individual operations that occur against Israelis in various places.

For its part, Egypt called on the Palestinian factions not to launch rockets from the Gaza Strip and to abide by the calm, and gave them a promise that Cairo would work to stop the escalation in the Palestinian territories.

According to the sources, Egypt seeks to reach an agreement within the next week to stop the escalation and return to broader consultations under Egyptian auspices, with each party presenting its demands. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said yesterday that his country opposes any action by any party that would make achieving the two-state solution more difficult, such as expanding settlements, demolitions and evictions.

This came during his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, at the headquarters of the Palestinian presidency in Ramallah, which he arrived with his accompanying delegate, on the last stops of his tour in the Middle East, which included Egypt and Israel.

Blinken renewed his call to defuse the escalating violence, and Washington’s support for a two-state solution to end the decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

He said, “We see a receding horizon of hope for the Palestinians, and this must change,” indicating his opposition to policies of demolition and expulsion, and harming the historical status of the holy areas.

He announced that “the United States will provide an additional $50 million to the United Nations Agency for the Palestinians.”