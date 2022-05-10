Dhe UN has warned it could cost billions if an oil tanker abandoned off the coast of Yemen breaks up. UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly warned Monday that a recent visit with technical experts aboard the FSO Safer indicated “the ship is about to break up”. Cleaning up the impending oil spill could cost $20 billion.

The 45-year-old floating oil tanker “Safer” has long been used as a floating oil storage facility with 1.1 million barrels of crude oil on board. The ship has been lying in front of the rebel-controlled Yemeni port of Hodeida since 2015 without being serviced.

“The effects of a leak would be catastrophic,” Gressly warned. According to the UN representative, the Netherlands wants to hold a donor conference on Wednesday to avert the crisis. According to an estimate last month, the UN needs $80 million for this. This is intended to pump the oil from the “Safer” to a replacement ship. However, this is only for securing the cargo, stressed Gressly, who estimated that the securing work would require a total of $144 million.

chaos of war

War has been raging in Yemen since 2015 between government troops backed by Arab states and Shiite Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The rebels occupied the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014 and now control most of northern Yemen. According to the UN, around 380,000 people have already died as a result of the conflict, most of them from hunger, disease and a lack of drinking water. Millions more people had to flee. The UN considers the crisis in Yemen to be the largest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.





