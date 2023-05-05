Period, however, was not informed by the minister, who also says that Brazil has 1,000 inspectors less than in 2008

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva (REDE), said that environmental assessments increased by 219% in Brazil. The period in which growth was recorded, however, was not informed. According to her, there are 700 inspectors in the country to work in inspection activities.

She spoke this Thursday (4.May.2023) at the 1st meeting of the CDESS (National Council for Economic and Social Development), known as Conselhão.

“[O Brasil] He returned to the agenda of confronting the fight against deforestation. We have already recovered the policies of the Amazon Fund, the plan to combat deforestation, we have already managed to increase our assessment actions by 219% even with only 700 inspectors”he said.

The minister declared that, when she left the previous government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in 2008, the Ministry of the Environment had 1,700 inspectors. “Even so [com a queda de profissionais]we have increased our ability to act to address the immense challenge of protecting Brazil’s environmental assets”he declared.

The minister defended that Brazil could be the great nest of sustainable agriculture in the world. She said that the country is in a position to double production, using low carbon and without having to cut down more trees.

Marina added that, 20 years ago, the country made a deforestation plan and that the initiative achieved, in a decade, an 83% reduction in the problem. “It was what made the greatest contribution to reducing C02. We reduced 5 trillion tons of CO2”, he said. The minister said that the work was later discontinued.