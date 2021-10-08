“I am incredibly proud of Sebastian. He discovered new things and got into it and talks about it in public. And even in private we often discuss these topics“, Lewis Hamilton explained on the commitment to the social carried out by Sebastian Vettel in this season. The German driver also at Istanbul Park wanted to support some causes that he feels close to his way of thinking, first of all that of ecological disaster of the Sea of ​​Marmara invaded by mucilage, which inspired him for a campaign to raise awareness on the care of the oceans, dedicating the helmet with which he will compete in Turkey precisely to this theme.

Water equals life. 💙 A special helmet for Seb this weekend, as he aims to raise awareness and spread an important message; that we need to take care of our oceans.#IAMFORCHANGE # F1 #TurkishGP pic.twitter.com/W3KzaNMl8R – Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@ AstonMartinF1) October 8, 2021

But not only that, because on the Thursday dedicated to the press, Vettel wanted to support the need to submit the German motorways at speed limits (currently they do not): “It would be a way to save up to two tons of CO2 emissions. And it would make the streets safer. Many confuse the absence of limits as a freedom, but I don’t perceive it as such, it’s just a habit ”. The reflections of the Aston Martin driver then extended to politics in Germany: “The whole country and in a certain sense the whole of Europe could miss Angela Merkel. She was a great leader who went through difficult times. But we are ready for change. It’s time to take action climate crisis and onsocial injustice, and you have to do it now. On these issues we can be pioneers. We are a rich country with a strong industry and we can hope to be the first to embrace a better future, inspiring other nations to do the same “.

In recent months Sebastian Vettel has not pulled back on other issues relating to the environment – such as defense of bees or the visit to the waste disposal company or when he helped clean up the stands at Silverstone – and at social causes, as happened in Hungary when he used rainbow shoes and helmets in support of the LGBT + community against the law promoted by the government of Viktor Orban. All battles that have had a great prominence on the media: a not indifferent result obtained by the only driver of the entire Formula 1 grid without even an account on social networks. Gestures stronger than words.