Environment Helsinki residents have a larger carbon footprint than most others, even though they make smart choices about food and exercise

A recent study calculates in a new way how much the consumption of residents of selected cities and municipalities causes greenhouse gas emissions.

30.1. 14:19

ONE Consumption by Helsinki generates more greenhouse gas emissions than residents of many other municipalities. This is despite the fact that Helsinki residents live more reasonably in terms of the environment in terms of food and exercise than many other Finns.

The study, carried out using the new Kulma model, examined for the first time the effects of consumption on carbon footprint in 15 municipalities.

The model looked at emissions from consumption in terms of energy consumption and construction, mobility, food, and goods and services.

When comparing emissions by municipality in the traditional way, only activities within the municipality’s own borders are taken into account. Instead, the angle model also takes into account the effects of municipal consumption elsewhere.

Thus, Helsinki’s greenhouse gas emissions were calculated to be 9.26 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (t CO2-eq) per capita. The result is about 2.5 times that of traditional measurements and now the second poorest in the set included in the comparison. Kehnomm did only well in Hämeenlinna.

In Järvenpää, Vantaa and Tampere, on the other hand, the results were better.

Food and in terms of transport, the people of Helsinki do make wise choices. Of course, the latter is also explained by the fact that it is easier for many other cities in Helsinki to do so.

“The favorable situation in traffic is largely due to the fact that the city’s intact community structure and efficient public transport significantly reduce emissions,” says the City of Helsinki’s climate expert. Petteri Huuska in the bulletin.

The great sin of the people of Helsinki is due to a familiar reason: energy. When fossil fuels are used to produce district heating, the city’s carbon footprint remains huge.

On the other hand, this is exactly what Helsinki has already decided to end on an accelerated schedule. In Hanasaari, coal burning will end in April 2023, in Salmisaari no later than a year later.

For comparison implemented by Sitowise oy and the Natural Resources Center, the payers were the participating municipalities and the Kestävä Lahti Foundation.

The figures now published are from 2020. The study is scheduled to be repeated this year.