Jam of files pending resolution in the General Directorate of the Environment. More than 2,000, according to the internal report of this body of the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries that Ecologists in Action revealed yesterday and in which the head of this department, Antonio Luengo, is claimed for the “urgent

This content is exclusive for subscribers New six-monthly rate: take advantage of our discounts and subscribe for 6 months for only €25, you save 40% Already a subscriber? Log in