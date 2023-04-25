For those who do not have the ability to see, exercising the right to vote has required for many years the sacrifice of privacy enjoyed by the rest of the voters. In the Region of Murcia, this problem, which entailed discrimination against people with visual disabilities, disappeared in 2008, when, on the occasion of the general elections of that year, a system in braille emerged from the collaboration between ONCE and the Administrations.

The solution was also adopted by the Community in the following regional elections in 2011 and has not ceased to be used. Now, the regional Administration once again makes this alternative available to all citizens with vision problems on the occasion of the 28-M elections. The system consists of a package with material labeled in Braille that facilitates self-suffrage for blind people or with a recognized degree of visual impairment equal to or greater than 33 percent.

Rocío González, a 39-year-old technician who promotes Braille from ONCE, blind from birth, is one of the people who have used this alternative since it became available in the Region. Those that are held within a month will already be his fourth regional and local elections where he will not need a company to vote thanks to this kit, the operation of which he detailed this Tuesday in an informative act held at the ONCE territorial headquarters in the Region of Murcia, in San Agustín square, attended by the Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality, Conchita Ruiz.

In the Region of Murcia there are about 300 users of this tactile reading and writing system for blind people, of which about 250 are adults. If any of them wishes to use this form of voting, the first thing to do is call the telephone number set up by the Community, 900 712 712, to register their request before May 2, when the term expires, where they will explain all the steps to follow. Users will be able to make “any query and receive the advice they need on voting day” at that number, explained Conchita Ruiz. The kit will also be available to any of the 2,430 ONCE members of voting age.

The device is made up of a cardboard folder inside which users will find a set of envelopes labeled in Braille, one for each of the available candidacies, inside which there will be ballot papers printed in ink, the same as the rest.

The material will be delivered to applicants at their polling station on voting day. For this, the interested party will have to contact the president of the table. At that time you will have two options, as explained by the ONCE territorial delegate in the Region of Murcia, Juan Carlos Morejón de Girón Bascuñana: “Either we pick it up to take it home and vote and return to deposit it in the ballot box, or They give us an area to do it.” This must have a table and a chair to facilitate the handling of documentation. Once the vote has been chosen and inserted into one of the envelopes that do not have Braille markings, the voter will have to return to the table and follow the same procedure as the other voters.

a digital future



The braille voting system has undergone improvements in the various calls thanks to user suggestions. “For example, giving it a larger size or making the kit a little more accessible with more direct and clear explanations and instructions,” explains Rocío González.

The ONCE delegate also expressed his hope that in future calls a further step can be taken and “implement the possibility of doing so through QR code or digitization so that all people with disabilities can advance in the voting privately and autonomous”.

On 28-M there will also be other special procedures to eliminate voting barriers for people with physical or intellectual limitations. By law, the premises must be accessible to people with mobility problems, so that, if this is not possible, it will be the president of the polling station who has to go abroad with the ballot box to facilitate the vote. In addition, people with intellectual disabilities, who have recognized their right to vote to participate in the elections since 2018, have understandable information about the process on the website mivotocuenta.es, which Plena Inclusion has made available to them.