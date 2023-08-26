Brussels (agencies)

Starting yesterday, internet giants must crack down on posts containing illegal information and protect European citizens from that content as the EU Digital Services Act comes into force.

The law forces technology companies to more strictly monitor digital content and protect European users from false information and hate speech.

Companies are also required to be more transparent about their services, algorithms, and ad selection.

The first phase of the regulatory law entered into force yesterday and affected 19 digital platforms, including social networks, websites and retail companies.

Many inside and outside the EU hope the regulation will encourage other countries to take similar decisions and impose more regulatory oversight on tech giants around the world.

“These systemic platforms play a very important role in our daily lives, and now is the time for Europe, and for us, to set our own rules,” European Commissioner overseeing the digital market, Thierry Breton, said in a video posted online.