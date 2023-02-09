A resident of Los Nietos walks along the promenade, next to one of the many boarded-up houses in this town. / THE TRUTH

The gradual and inexorable loss of vacationers suffered by Los Urrutias and Los Nietos, including El Carmolí, Punta Brava and Estrella de Mar, due to the state of their beaches, promenades, streets, squares and the lack of services has become a real headache for many businessmen in the region, because without tourism there is no