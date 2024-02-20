The developers also point out that since launch user ratings have been up Steam they remained “very positive” and that the general reception was excellent. They then took the opportunity to thank everyone, underlining how Enshrouded is going well beyond initial expectations.

Keen Games has announced that its survival fantasy Enshrouded passed the 2 million players in less than a month. This is an excellent result, considering the small size of the development team and the direct competition from Palworld.

The future

Enshrouded is achieving great results

Keen Games noted that it has already released many patches to address the main issues noted by players, but that more are on the way, with one expected to be available soon. Furthermore, work has already begun on the new contentfor the first major update, the plans for which should be shared soon.

In the meantime, players are invited to vote on proposals for the future of the gamemade by the players themselves.

For the rest, if you want to know more, we invite you to read our review of Enshrouded.