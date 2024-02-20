Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Skiing | Thousands of Russian skiers formed the letter Z in the snow – Sweden was horrified

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2024
in World Europe
The capture of the Russian skiers is shocking.

Thousands the Russians organized themselves in the shape of the letter Z in a skiing event on the outskirts of Moscow recently, says a Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The letter Z expresses support for Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

Swedish star skier Maja Dahlqvist29, was dismayed to learn of the incident in question.

“It feels completely sick – but maybe they had no choice then [kuin toteuttaa Z-muoto]”, Dahlqvist said according to Expressen.

Swedish skier Frida Karlsson24, agreed with Dahlqvist.

“This is a bit scary. I really want to keep sports out of politics, but this is appalling,” Karlsson said.

Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine has been sharply and widely condemned around the world. Our eastern neighbor has been shut out of international sports because of the war.

