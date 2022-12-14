Enrique Pena Nieto 56-year-old, after allegedly ending up with Tania Ruiz At 36, apparently far from being sad, he could have been opening his face, as well as his ex-wife Angélica Rivera, because a photo circulates on social networks where he looks very young.

And it is that many will remember when he was president of Mexico his face looked very tired, since it was something very notorious, but now that he lives in Spain the times he has been captured his face looks more youthful.

It may interest you:

Although it is not fully known what plastic surgeries he could have performed or what retouching, the point is that many have already compared him to his ex-wife Angélica Rivera, who today looks too good with her too changed face.

Although that is not all, because his physique also looks very good, making it clear that he is giving it his all, be it cardio or weights, since the president before being president was characterized by having a fitness life, which is why which many people admired.

It may interest you:

Another thing that has been rumored is knowing who was unfaithful in the relationship if Tania Ruiz or Enrique Peña Nieto, since it is not yet known how the terrible event that unleashed the madness happened.