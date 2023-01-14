The Argentine’s goal in the 3′ decides the game. Inzaghi’s nerazzurri are third together with Juventus

Inter won without putting on a show, taming Verona thanks to a goal from Lautaro and hooking Juventus into third place in the standings. Napoli remain very distant, at +10, but on the other hand Inzaghi will play the Super Cup derby in Riyadh on Wednesday with higher morale than Milan, stopped in Lecce. Fresh from the disappointing 2-2 draw on Saturday in Monza and the painful passage of the round in the Italian Cup, the Nerazzurri confirm that they are not in a great moment thanks to a half-back with a tape. The game didn’t take off and Hellas, despite shooting only once in the mirror, thus remained in the running until the end. San Siro, once again full (over 70,000 spectators), expected more but in the end it applauds the eighth victory of Skriniar and his teammates in the last 10 days.

IN THE SIGN OF TAURUS — See also Inter, Lautaro is back. Atletico want it, but it must be a deal for three Compared to Wednesday’s painful victory in the Italian Cup, Inzaghi recovers Calhanoglu, once again a playmaker with Gagliardini and Mkhitaryan on his sides; Dzeko is back in attack together with Lautaro. Zaffaroni and Bocchetti, on the other hand, line up the same formation fresh from the victory against Cremonese, with Kallon and Lazovic behind Djuric. Hellas started by pressing high, as Parma had done on Wednesday, but Inter approached the game well and went through immediately, with a good action by Mkhitaryn, finished off by a shot by Gagliardini countered by Ilic. However, the ball ends up at the feet of Lautaro who aims the post to the right of Montipò and pierces him: for the Argentine world champion it is the third goal of 2023. Toro is on the ball: he is physically blocked by Hien before he can kick and then from Montipò, on a cross from Gagliardini. Verona didn’t get discouraged and, with their full-court one-on-ones, slowed down Inzaghi’s build-up: the Inter coach tried to remedy by lowering Calhanoglu or taking advantage of Onana’s long balls, but, one goal ahead, his attentions were mainly aimed at the non-possession phase. It is forbidden to leave spaces between the lines for Lazovic or for the insertions of the midfielders on Djuric’s headers, skilled with high balls. That’s why the nerazzurri end up stooping too much, struggle to become dangerous and concede something too much to their opponents. At half-time Skriniar and teammates are still ahead. See also Lautaro: "Another final! At Inter I feel trust and I repay it." And he takes off a few pebbles ...

NO SHOW — Inter restarts with more desire to hurt, but the aim is not the right one and so Verona have time to reorganize their full-field duels which require Onana to do a super job with his feet. After 12 minutes Zaffaroni changes something forward, with Sulemana for Kallon, even if the most decisive swerve, thanks to a triple change (Veloso for Tameze, Magnani for Dawidowicz and Lasagna for Ilic) gives it halfway through the second half, to play for everything . And so, after a first half without shots on target, Sulemana commits the Cameroonian who deflects for a corner. Inzaghi responds with Correa and Asllani for Dzeko and Calhanoglu: perhaps he thinks about managing the match, perhaps he projects his gaze to Wednesday’s Super Cup derby. Hellas remains attached to the match, fighting for every ball and to try to limit the yellow-blues, controlling the pace, we also need the fresh forces of Barella and Gosens, who take over Mkhitaryan and Dimarco. Asllani nearly made it 2-0 with a great shot from outside, Verona responded with three forwards all battling together (Djuric, Piccoli and Lasagna). Onana is in no danger, while remaining under pressure. In the end he celebrates with his teammates for the 1-0, the same result as Inter-Napoli on 4 January. Even if 10 days ago the performance was… something else. See also Inter, already head to Spezia: alarm returned for Barella, Correa and De Vrij

January 14, 2023 (change January 14, 2023 | 22:53)

