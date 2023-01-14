Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Councils at the Citizens and Society Affairs Office in the Presidential Court organized a collective wedding ceremony in the Rabdan Council in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials and the families of the grooms. The grooms and their families expressed their thanks and appreciation for the interest that the wise leadership attaches to the youth of the country and its sons, which spares no effort in order to provide all the ingredients and capabilities that guarantee them a life filled with happiness, well-being and a decent life.

It is noteworthy that the group wedding included a number of people of determination, based on cooperation with the “Congratulations What You Planned” platform for people of determination, which was launched by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, to integrate them into society and its activities and occasions. The wedding included many popular and traditional events, in which a number of attendees participated.