Yesterday, just over two weeks after the launch of Enotria: The Last SongJyamma Games has officially announced the postponement of the Xbox Series X|S version of its new work to a date to be determined.

The reasons were mainly related to the slow response from Microsoft, which did not provide timely clarity to the Milanese studio, which had the game ready to be sent.

In the last few hours, however, something has fortunately started to move. In fact, the CEO of Jyamma Games, James Greekintervened on the Discord server dedicated to Enotria, to respond to users’ messages about the developments on the Xbox version of the game. As you can see from the screenshot below, Greco stated that the studio was contacted by Xbox support receiving apologies for this situation. Now the two parties are finding a solution as soon as possible, so that Enotria can come to Xbox Series X|S without any problems.

While we wait to learn more about the release of Enotria: The Last Song on Xbox Series X|S, which at this point could arrive, if not on day one, then a little later, we remind you that its release on PC and PlayStation 5 is confirmed on September 19, 2024 (basically a week before The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom).

