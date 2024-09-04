Losing weight to play Joker was difficult. So in the press conference Joaquin Phoenixwho returns to play the Joker in the sequel ‘Folie à Deux’, in competition at Venice. On the making of the film, the actor speaks of an “energizing” process and admits that it was a pleasure to “take standard songs and make them specific to the characters who are able to express themselves”. “Stefani (Lady Gaga, ed.) told me ‘we’ll do everything live’. I wasn’t sure, at least as far as I was concerned, but in the end we did it every single recording was done live, without redoing any part”, says the actor.

A job that required a lot of physical effort, especially for the weight loss of about 25 kilos: “I won’t talk about the details of the diet, but this time it seemed a little more complicated, just because there were so many dance rehearsals that we were doing, which I hadn’t done last time. So it seemed a little more difficult but it’s safe. But yeah, I’m 49 now, I probably shouldn’t do it again”.

“Returning to Venice with the sequel seemed like the right choice. This festival was a springboard and we have a special feeling with Venice not only for the Golden Lion but for how the film was received”, says director Todd Phillips.

A return not without fears, however: “I confess that this time I’m more nervous and excited”, comments the director. With the first film it was “easier to find something new”. In this case, however, “it was difficult because the expectations were high. With the first film we worked under the radar. Now the hard part was being under everyone’s watchful eye”.

‘Joker’, after all, was not only a success with the public and critics, but a true cultural phenomenon. A success that Phillips struggles to explain: “I don’t know why the first film was such a huge success.. In general I think that films reflect the society of the moment. In this case Joaquine (Phoenix, ed.) was reluctant to do the sequel but we had talked about it several times and agreed that if we decided to do it then it had to be bold and give something different”.

In ‘Folie à Deux’, music plays a central role: “Music is part of Joker’s character. In the first film there are moments where he dances and it’s his way of expressing what he feels. Music is therefore an important ‘character’ and it seemed logical to involve Lady Gaga”. And for the future Phillips seems categorical: “A third chapter? As far as I’m concerned I think Arthur Fleck’s story has been told. As for continuing in the Joker space as a director, I would say no.”