Enna, the whole family is not vaccinated: five died in just one month. The first to die his 80-year-old father in late December

A whole family of Pietraperzia, in Ennese, it was cut short by the Covid. All five members had decided not to get vaccinated, but in just over a month they died from the virus, contracted in mid-December.

The first to expire was the head of the family, an eighty-year-old pensioner who died at home shortly after the arrival of 118 called by his family for the serious deterioration of his condition.

Shortly after, the 78-year-old wife, mother of three children who also died after they had been hospitalized in the same hospital already in serious condition, was admitted to the Covid ward of the Umberto I hospital in Enna. The first brother and sister aged 50 and 55 died, and yesterday, at Umberto I, the 52-year-old sister passed away.

READ ALSO: