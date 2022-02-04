In Russia, not only Omicron, a strain of coronavirus, is widespread, but also Delta, Alpha and others. This “neighborhood” of different variants of COVID-19 can lead to the emergence of new dangerous strains in the face of a large number of cases. This was announced on Friday, February 4, by Alexei Agranovsky, Professor of the Department of Virology at the Faculty of Biology of Moscow State University.

“Omicron”, “Delta” and other strains in one place is not a good cocktail. They might turn out to be something new. The probability of this event is the higher, the more sick people there are in our population, ”he quotes him as saying. radio “Sputnik”.

The virologist added that the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus is not an obligatory phenomenon, moreover, it is impossible to say with certainty that a new strain that may have appeared will combine high lethality and high contagiousness.

According to Agranovsky, the “neighborhood” of viruses is also dangerous because different strains can affect different age groups of the population.

“Due to the multiple strains in the population, the full spectrum of the spread of the coronavirus is obtained. On the one hand, Omicron is starting to infect children. On the other hand, there is “Delta”, which is dangerous for adults, because if infected, two people out of 100 can die. And both strains can give a post-covid syndrome, ”the specialist explained.

At the same time, the virologist recalled that vaccination and subsequent revaccination are the only way to protect against Omicron and Delta.

On February 3, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that due to the peculiarities of the Omicron strain, quarantine for those who had contact with patients with COVID-19 loses its meaning, so it can be canceled. With other variants of the coronavirus, she added, a different tactic may be appropriate to combat the spread of the disease.

Popova emphasized that about 17-20% of patients in Russia are asymptomatic with Omicron. She also noted that there is no unambiguous answer to the question of whether immunity after the transferred Omicron strain will protect against the Delta strain yet.

A day earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor said that the department carefully monitors all mutations of the coronavirus.

In the Russian Federation, a large-scale vaccination campaign is underway. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Six vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, Sputnik M, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVac .

