In this edition of Enlace Cono Sur, from Chile, we talk about dropouts and school violence. The data is alarming: 50,000 students dropped out of the school system between 2021 and 2022, which represents 2% of the enrollment. This figure represents 24% more than the students who dropped out in 2019, prior to the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Education. A considerable number considering that between 2004 and 2021, 227,000 students dropped out of the school system throughout Chile.

