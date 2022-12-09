The gang most loved by the otaku returns in 2023. That’s right, the second season of Tokyo Revengers It will arrive at the beginning of the year and will be an exclusive of DisneyPlus.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown announced that it will be released on Thursday, January 7, 2023, in Japan.

However, thanks to the association between Disney and the Kodansha publisher, even in Japan, the anime would be premiering through the Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar platforms.

Reason for which, there is no accurate information on its issuance in Latin America. Let’s remember that Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War has the same circumstances and we still do not have it available, we will have to wait for the best for the premiere of the second season of Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers It is based on the work of Ken Wakui, whose manga launched in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017 and ended on November 16, 2022.

Its anime premiered in 2021 and in America it was distributed by Crunchyroll.

However, the author revealed that he will launch a special arc for November 2023. And also will launch a new manga titled Tokyo Revengers Extra.

What will the second season be about? Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown?

It will cover the “Christmas Showdown Arc”, in which the conflict between the Toman and the Black Dragon, a new gang in the making, unfolds. All coupled with the drama involved in Takemichi’s time travel.

The ending theme song “Kizutsukedo, Aishiteru” was revealed —“It may be painful, but I still love it”—, by Tuyu, the musical unit made up of:

Pusu, composer and guitarist

Rei, vocalist and pianist

were also revealed new cast members after conflicts with seiyu changes:

Mikako Komatsu as Yuzuha Shiba

Tomokazu Sugita as Taiju Shiba

Anyway, just wait for Disney Plus to contemplate a simultaneous delivery of the second season of Tokyo Revengers for Latin America.

